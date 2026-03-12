Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s Why

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.89. Approximately 101,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 154,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$361.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.87.
About Vista Gold
Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a leading development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has defined a clear pathway to greater value creation, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design by early 2027. This milestone is expected to initiate a 27-month design, construction, and commissioning process. Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside.
