BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 161,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the previous session’s volume of 27,680 shares.The stock last traded at $71.89 and had previously closed at $72.96.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 143,335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 50,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 574,828 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 471,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions. LCTU was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

