Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 302,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,349,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Personalis

Personalis Stock Down 14.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 116.69%.The firm had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.