GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,316,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 3,816,996 shares.The stock last traded at $41.5920 and had previously closed at $44.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised GlobalFoundries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlobalFoundries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 257,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,274,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,510,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.