Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Down 81.1% in February

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,296 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the February 12th total of 128,459 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 122,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:BTMWW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 73,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,035. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot, Inc (NASDAQ: BTMWW) operates one of the largest cryptocurrency ATM networks in the United States, providing self-service kiosks where consumers can buy and sell major digital assets. The company’s machines support transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, enabling users to access cryptocurrency markets without requiring a traditional exchange account. Transactions can be completed in minutes, and many kiosks are co-located in retail convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping centers to maximize accessibility.

Since its founding in 2016, Bitcoin Depot has grown through a combination of organic deployment and strategic partnerships with retail operators.

