Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $26.00

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Campbell’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ:CPB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 7,843,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. Campbell’s has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.03.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the third quarter valued at $77,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

