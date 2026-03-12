Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $57.9420, with a volume of 25518968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 68,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

