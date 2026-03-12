Bank of America Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $3.30

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $3.50 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.41.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 25,141,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,021. The stock has a market cap of $431.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.79. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Bumble reported EPS $1.07 vs. consensus ~ $0.28 and revenue $224.16M vs. ~$221.45M; management highlighted turnaround progress and product changes, which sparked the initial rally. Reuters: Bumble posts quarterly revenue above estimates

Q4 earnings beat — Bumble reported EPS $1.07 vs. consensus ~ $0.28 and revenue $224.16M vs. ~$221.45M; management highlighted turnaround progress and product changes, which sparked the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: AI‑led app revamp & tech relaunch — management is targeting a Q2 2026 relaunch of its tech stack and is positioning product innovation (AI features) to win back younger users and expand margins; this narrative underpins optimism for revenue and engagement improvement. Seeking Alpha: Tech stack relaunch

AI‑led app revamp & tech relaunch — management is targeting a Q2 2026 relaunch of its tech stack and is positioning product innovation (AI features) to win back younger users and expand margins; this narrative underpins optimism for revenue and engagement improvement. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target actions — JPMorgan upgraded BMBL from underweight to neutral and Morgan Stanley raised its PT from $3.50 to $4.00 (equal weight); Zacks moved the stock from strong sell to hold — these moves reduce selling pressure and support the rebound. Benzinga: Analyst actions Zacks: Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and price‑target actions — JPMorgan upgraded BMBL from underweight to neutral and Morgan Stanley raised its PT from $3.50 to $4.00 (equal weight); Zacks moved the stock from strong sell to hold — these moves reduce selling pressure and support the rebound. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — large increase in call buying (13,709 calls, ~414% above typical call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning by traders ahead of or following the results. (source: market entries)

Unusual options activity — large increase in call buying (13,709 calls, ~414% above typical call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning by traders ahead of or following the results. (source: market entries) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 revenue outlook is roughly in line — company guided Q1 revenue ~$209M–$213M vs. consensus ~$210.3M, so near‑term estimates are not materially changed. Company press release / slide deck

Q1 revenue outlook is roughly in line — company guided Q1 revenue ~$209M–$213M vs. consensus ~$210.3M, so near‑term estimates are not materially changed. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line still down year‑over‑year and margins mixed — revenue declined ~14.3% YoY and the company still reports a negative net margin (~‑19.8%), highlighting that the turnaround is early and execution risk remains. Business Wire: Results

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

