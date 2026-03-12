Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.9130. Approximately 1,968,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,034,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fermi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRMI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fermi during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

