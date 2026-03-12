Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $202.31 and last traded at $202.3840, with a volume of 301201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wingstop by 17.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 741,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,557,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 61.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 287.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

