Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.3610, with a volume of 3616965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

BULL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Webull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Webull in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Webull by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

