Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.14. 4,971,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,978,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 13,182,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,829,685.76. The trade was a 45.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Under Armour by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

