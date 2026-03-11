ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,208 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the February 12th total of 7,153 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 75,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,750. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.24% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

