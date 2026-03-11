Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Drops By 77.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,777 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the February 12th total of 25,340 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 205,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 318,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,175. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. Launched in December 2004, ETY is managed by investment professionals at Eaton Vance—now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management—and employs a tax-sensitive strategy designed to minimize the distribution of capital gains to shareholders.

ETY invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across a broad range of industries.

