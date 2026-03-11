First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Short Interest Down 75.3% in February

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,248 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 12th total of 142,939 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 865,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA MISL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 209,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $795,568,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,812,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 189,250 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,329,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 439,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 438,690 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

