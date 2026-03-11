Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.80. Approximately 1,372,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 910,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

Lantheus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $406.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

