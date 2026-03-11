TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s previous close.

UEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 8,895,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,288. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,857,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong uranium pricing and liquidity: UEC reported uranium sales averaging $101/lb, cost-per-pound in the low $40s, ~1.5M lbs of inventory, over $800M in liquid assets and no debt — data that supports a path to scalable margins. PR Newswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results showed strong uranium pricing and liquidity: UEC reported uranium sales averaging $101/lb, cost-per-pound in the low $40s, ~1.5M lbs of inventory, over $800M in liquid assets and no debt — data that supports a path to scalable margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support is increasing: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $26.75 and reaffirmed a Buy, and several brokers have lifted targets — a driver for investor interest and a bullish technical backdrop. Benzinga: Analyst Note

Analyst support is increasing: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $26.75 and reaffirmed a Buy, and several brokers have lifted targets — a driver for investor interest and a bullish technical backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Operational scaling and strategic vertical integration: UEC has completed new field‑tested header houses and finalized Burke Hollow construction, and is moving toward in‑country refining/conversion capability — catalysts cited by bullish commentary. MarketBeat: Bull Case

Operational scaling and strategic vertical integration: UEC has completed new field‑tested header houses and finalized Burke Hollow construction, and is moving toward in‑country refining/conversion capability — catalysts cited by bullish commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings mixed: EPS was a loss of $0.03 (in line with estimates) while revenue beat expectations ($20.2M vs. ~$12.9M est.), so results are improving but profitability is not yet realized. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Earnings mixed: EPS was a loss of $0.03 (in line with estimates) while revenue beat expectations ($20.2M vs. ~$12.9M est.), so results are improving but profitability is not yet realized. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory approvals remain a gating item: expansions are constructed and ready but require regulatory sign‑offs before scaled production — a timing risk for revenue ramp. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Call Highlights

Regulatory approvals remain a gating item: expansions are constructed and ready but require regulatory sign‑offs before scaled production — a timing risk for revenue ramp. Negative Sentiment: Dilution concerns are building: recent commentary highlights ongoing share issuance/possible dilution that could weigh on per‑share value and investor sentiment. That narrative helps explain selling pressure despite operational positives. Seeking Alpha: Dilution Article

Dilution concerns are building: recent commentary highlights ongoing share issuance/possible dilution that could weigh on per‑share value and investor sentiment. That narrative helps explain selling pressure despite operational positives. Negative Sentiment: Short interest and profit‑taking risk: short interest has risen and the stock ran up into these results, so some pullback and volatility is expected as the market digests the mix of strong fundamentals and near‑term execution/financing risks. MarketBeat: Short Interest & Analysis

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

