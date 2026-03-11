Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 222,760 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the February 12th total of 851,111 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGDG. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 612,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 661,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

