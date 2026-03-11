Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 310608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 4.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

