Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

BXMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.00.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: BXMX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks included in the S&P 500 Index. To supplement dividend income and potentially enhance total return, the fund employs a covered call option strategy, writing call options on either the S&P 500 Index or selected individual holdings.

Under its buy-write approach, the fund purchases underlying equity securities and sells call options on those securities or on a broad market index.

