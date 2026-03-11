Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 34 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RBW
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.
The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.