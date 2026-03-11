Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 34 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

Shares of RBW traded up GBX 1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 27.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,511. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.46 million, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.53. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 9 and a 52-week high of GBX 29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.

