UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FICO. Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.31.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $122.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,163.11. The stock had a trading volume of 846,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,469.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,595.35. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $1,146.69 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565 over the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and analyst upgrades reinforce underlying business strength: FICO reported strong revenue and an EPS beat earlier this year, and at least one upgrade/positive analyst note argues the business momentum and margins remain durable. Read More.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

