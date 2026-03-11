Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 75500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

