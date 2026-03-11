Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock Price

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jet.AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet.AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.40.
Jet.AI Trading Down 1.9%
Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.26). Jet.AI had a negative return on equity of 70.43% and a net margin of 50.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.
Jet.AI Company Profile
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
