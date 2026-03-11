Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock Price

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jet.AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet.AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.40.

Get Jet.AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jet.AI

Jet.AI Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Jet.AI stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,466,957. Jet.AI has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.26). Jet.AI had a negative return on equity of 70.43% and a net margin of 50.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Jet.AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.