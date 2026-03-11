Short Interest in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Rises By 248.7%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,321 shares, a growth of 248.7% from the February 12th total of 1,239 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LSAF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.01. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $48.02.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3091 per share. This represents a yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

About LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF

The LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AlphaFactor U.S. Core Equity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks selected by multiple fundamental factors. LSAF was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by LeaderShares.

