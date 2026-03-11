Nuveen Sl Tfip (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 113,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,503. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.
About Nuveen Sl Tfip
