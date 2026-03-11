CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.16 and last traded at $118.17, with a volume of 486676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial raised CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

CDW Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.13. CDW had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $1,929,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

