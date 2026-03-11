T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Short Interest Up 180.3% in February

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,614 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the February 12th total of 2,716 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 4,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $549.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

