Swiss National Bank Sells 35,200 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $103,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,902,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,580,000 after buying an additional 204,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,029,000 after acquiring an additional 136,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Xylem by 17.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after acquiring an additional 830,337 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Xylem by 13.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 19.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Barclays lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

