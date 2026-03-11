Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,802,000 after buying an additional 142,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,196,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,931,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 278.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 87,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 77.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.60 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.