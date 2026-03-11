Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Decreases By 75.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,284 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the February 12th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMU opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
