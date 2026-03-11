Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Decreases By 75.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,284 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the February 12th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0488 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.