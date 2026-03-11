Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $271.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

