VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,978 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the February 12th total of 4,302 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8,430.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

