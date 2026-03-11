Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives $215.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,585.55. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $29,051.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,287.41. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 1,796 shares of company stock valued at $313,518 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,803,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 79,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,661,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 5.2%

NASDAQ HURN opened at $135.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $441.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

