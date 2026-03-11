Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Receives $32.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.7143.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEN

Gen Digital Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of GEN stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.