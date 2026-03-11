Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Receives $32.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.7143.
Several equities analysts have commented on GEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th.
Gen Digital Trading Down 3.4%
Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
Gen Digital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gen Digital
Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.
Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.
