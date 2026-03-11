Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMTX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Immatics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 411.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immatics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,459,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,322,000 after buying an additional 2,075,987 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 96,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Immatics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 861,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

