National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Receives $96.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.3333.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $5,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 152.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

