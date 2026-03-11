Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.0020 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $609.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.50. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $63,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,663.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 95,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $171,484.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,185,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,551.60. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 222,987 shares of company stock worth $396,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 3,747,397 shares during the period. Kalehua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Patient Square Capital LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 4,963,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,390,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,383,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

