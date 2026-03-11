What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Propel FY2026 Earnings?

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Propel in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PRL stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Propel has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

