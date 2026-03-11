Sutro Biopharma (STRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma to post earnings of ($4.66) per share and revenue of $9.2630 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sutro Biopharma to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,206,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

