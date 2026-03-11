Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $202.09 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

LCUT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Friday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 908,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.