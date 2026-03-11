FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Garmin Issued By Zacks Research

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.35. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Garmin stock opened at $241.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Garmin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total value of $1,323,866.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,579.72. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 58,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,591. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

