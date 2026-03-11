EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $150.0560 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $221,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,804,623.36. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,080,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,515.54. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $3,606,870. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

