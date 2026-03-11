Calavo Growers (CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $138.45 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Calavo Growers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $373,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $312,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW), founded in 1924 and headquartered in Santa Paula, California, is a global supplier and distributor of fresh avocados and perishable foods. The company partners with growers in key producing regions to source, ripen and package whole avocados for retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Calavo’s commitment to quality and food safety underpins its position as a trusted link between growers and end-markets.

The company operates two segments: Fresh and Calavo Foods.

Further Reading

