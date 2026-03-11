Mission Produce (AVO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $277.3330 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mission Produce Price Performance

AVO opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $952.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 985,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $11,591,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,837,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,926,483.36. This represents a 12.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,141,484 shares of company stock valued at $25,996,353. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 211.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mission Produce by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

