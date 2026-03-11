HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for Liquidia Q1 Earnings

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Liquidia from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Liquidia Stock Up 8.3%

LQDA stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. Liquidia’s revenue was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,832 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,887,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 36,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,382,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 350,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,898.17. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,427.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 579,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,717.42. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,534 shares of company stock worth $7,964,719. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.