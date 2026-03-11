abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO remained flat at $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,403. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSE American: FCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn’s global investment team, the fund pursues a diversified strategy across both fixed-income and equity markets. It is structured to deliver monthly distributions by combining income-generating securities with active portfolio management and selective use of leverage.

The fund’s core holdings typically include a broad range of global corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-yield credit.

