Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.84. 33,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$9.45 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of C$139.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

