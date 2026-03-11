NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Down 1.2%

NWE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 221,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $414.26 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.24%.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.