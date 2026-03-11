Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.